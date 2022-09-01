‘MONARCH’ EXCLUSIVE – Interview With Trace Adkins

Thirty seconds into the trailer for Fox's new, scripted country music drama Monarch finds Trace Adkins staring down the barrel of a rifle. "A Roman never forgets an enemy," Adkins' character, Albie Roman, says before the gun cocks.

The Romans (Albie and wife Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Susan Sarandon) are country music royalty, and they've got secrets. So, too, do their daughters and many of the people they keep close by. The show packs a punch — literally — and Adkins does much of the swinging early on. We asked him all about the show, and he was happy to spill: Read the exclusive interview here.

