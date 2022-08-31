Before jumping on Keith Urban's Speed of Now Tour, Tyler Hubbard stopped by the Today Show to perform "5 Foot 9." The song — inspired by his wife, Hayley — is the Florida Georgia Line star's first offering as a solo artist.

"I’d wake up early every morning to play music on the @TODAYshow," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (Aug. 30), the day of his appearance. "Thanks for having me and being so awesome to work with. Can’t wait for next time."

Hubbard member strummed his guitar alongside a five-piece band, standing in front of a digital backdrop featuring a gorgeous countryside. He looked at ease as he glided through each lyric.

His performance is a part of of the Today Show's annual Citi Concert Series. The 2022 edition has featured other country artists, like Urban, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton. Brandi Carlile and Little Big Town are scheduled to appear on Sept. 2 and 16, respectively.

At the release of "5 Foot 9," Hubbard admitted to Taste of Country Nights that he made a mistake when writing it. The title is supposed to reflect his wife's height, but Hayley is actually 5' 10".

"I went home that night after writing that song, and I asked her, I said, 'Babe, how tall are you again exactly?' She said, 'Oh, I'm 5' 10",'" he recalls. "I was like, 'Oh boy. Here's a song I wrote today honey and part of it's about you. I might have missed it by an inch.'"

The track is a part of Hubbard's six-song EP "Dancin' in the Country" and will be included on his first full-length solo album, which will be released in January. The Georgia native has not revealed the title of the project, but fans will be happy to know it will arrive on Jan. 27, 2023.

In the meantime, the father of three will be joining Urban's Speed of Now Tour beginning Sept. 3. Buy Keith Urban and Hubbard concert tickets here.