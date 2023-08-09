Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are proud Swiftie parents!

The couple took their oldest daughter, 5-year-old Olivia, to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night (Aug. 8), and from the videos he shared from their night out, it seems like Hubbard left the show almost as big a Swift fan as his daughter is.

"We took Liv to see Taylor last night and it was so special. We sang our hearts out as we soaked up all three and a half hours of her incredible show," he writes in his social media post. "I've never seen anything like it and I'm truly inspired on so many levels.

"It's official...I'm a Swiftie dad," the singer concludes.

Hubbard and his former duo Florida Georgia Line opened several shows on Swift's 2013 Red Tour.

It's clear that little Olivia had a great time at the show. In one video, she's holding up her friendship bracelet-covered arm as she watches Swift perform "You Belong With Me"; in another, she's dancing to "Shake it Off" with her mom, eyes glued to the stage.

But in the final video, the camera turns on Hubbard — and he's having just as much fun dancing to the music as everyone else. The singer fist-pumps along to "Blank Space," lip-syncing along to every lyric — and even busting out some interpretive dance moves.

In addition to Olivia, Hubbard and his wife are parents to two boys: Almost-4-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Atlas.