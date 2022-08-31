Brittany Aldean is embracing the "Insurrection Barbie" nickname, and she's hoping to do some good with it. After a weekend-long social media fight with artists like Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris, Jason Aldean's wife has released a limited line of "Don't Tread on Our Kids" shirts.

In a new Instagram post, Brittany Aldean is seen standing alongside her sister-in-law (wife of Chuck Wicks), Kasi Rosa Wicks. Both are wearing pink and burgundy checkered bottoms, with cream crewneck shirts that read: "Don't Tread on Our Kids" in italicized pink ink.

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," Aldean captions the post. "Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it."

The seed of a very public argument began with Brittany Aldean's Aug. 23 Instagram reel. She shared a before and after video that showed her before and after applying makeup, with a caption that read: "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Cassadee Pope saw it, and responded — albeit indirectly — on her own social media accounts, with Maren Morris chiming in in the comments below, dubbing Aldean "Insurrection Barbie" without naming her.

Things escalated from there, with celebs like Candace Owens, RaeLynn and Brandi Carlile stepping forward to voice support for one side or the other.

Brittany Aldean eventually responded to Pope on Instagram Stories, writing about protecting the innocence of children and touching on the topic of gender mutilation. The barb-trading continued through the weekend, but had simmered by early week.

With the announcement of Aldean's new merch release, the comments, which are restricted, have been positive thus far. She says the shirt sales will in some way support Operation Light Shine, a Nashville-based nonprofit that fights human trafficking and child exploitation. Per Nashville television station WKRN, Operation Light Shine was founded by a former Army Green Beret named Matt Murphy, whose own sister was abducted and killed in 2019. He founded the nonprofit one year later.