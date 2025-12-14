Jason and Brittany Aldean's six-year-old daughter Navy is shooting for the moon on her Christmas wish list to Santa this year — and hey, can you blame her?

After all, the worst the Big Guy at the North Pole can say is no.

Some of the items on Navy's Christmas wish list are pretty typical, like FurReal brand toys and some new headbands. But some of the items she's asking for are so imaginative, we're not even sure that they exist.

What's on Jason Aldean's Daughter's Christmas Wish List?

Brittany Aldean shared Navy's wish list as part of a round-up of recent moments and memories on social media.

Among the things Navy's asking Santa for this Christmas? A time machine, a "robot butler that does what I say" and "all the dolls from every movie in the world."

Those are some pretty tall orders for Santa. He might even have to invent a time machine just for the occasion!

Maybe a more realistic request is Navy's wish for "a baby bulldog." The Aldeans are noted animal lovers, and Brittany recently adopted a pet big named Betty, so maybe a bulldog is the next addition to the country superstar family.

Navy ended her Christmas letter by writing "Thank you and I love you Santa," and smiled as she held up the finished list for a photo.

Jason Aldean's Daughter Lost Her First Tooth Right Before Christmas

Navy Aldean is headed into the holiday season with a gap-toothed smile.

Navy Aldean lost tooth @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

She lost her first tooth in early December after some apparent roughhousing. "A knee to the front tooth is one way to lose it," Brittany joked when she shared a photo on social media.

What Else Are Jason Aldean + His Family Doing Lately?

Brittany Aldean's social media roundup also includes shots of the family celebrating their oldest son Memphis' eighth birthday.

Some shots also feature Brittany spending time with her father.

The star's wife previously shared that her dad was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2022. The condition causes decline in both physical and cognitive abilities.

Aldean's uncle died from the same disease, and a new song of his, called "Help You Remember," chronicles some of those journeys.