Jason Aldean’s Son Did the Sweetest Thing for His Mom on His 8th Birthday [Pictures]

Jason Aldean's son, Memphis, just turned 8 years-old, and while he was celebrated heavily by his own family, it was a sweet gift that he got for his own mama, Brittany Aldean, that caught my attention.

What Did Jason Aldean's Son Do on His Birthday?

Brittany posted the gift that Memphis gave her on his birthday to her Instagram for her millions of followers to see.

Memphis likely had some help from his country superstar daddy, Jason Aldean.  He ordered a large bouquet of flowers for his mommy with the sweetest card attached that reads, "Thank you for being my mommy 8 years ago."

Brittany also posted a slew of photos of her newly crowned 8-year-old son, with a sweet message to him.

She wrote, "HAPPY 8th BIRTHDAY to the little love of my life. I don’t know how so much time as passed… feels like yesterday we were heading to the hospital to meet you. To know him is to love him. The sweetest, most caring boy in the world. We love you SO MUCH."

Memphis had his family surrounding him as he blew out his candles on his custom cake.

There are also some videos in there of a young Memphis that will surely take you back in time.

How Many Children Does Jason Aldean Have With Brittany?

Jason Aldean and Brittany have two children together: Their son, Memphis (8) and daughter, Navy (6).

