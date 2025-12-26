It’s the holiday season, and sometimes the most exciting gifts come with heartbeats, not batteries. That’s the case at Jason Aldean's Tennessee home, where he and his wife, Brittany, have welcomed two new members into their growing family.

Brittany shared the news in a reel posted to her Instagram, documenting the entire experience from start to finish.

At this point, it’s only fair to crown Brittany the Queen of Christmas. The video begins with the kids opening a present containing a clue — and just like that, an elaborate scavenger hunt is underway.

After following the trail and finally cracking the final clue, the kids are led to their big surprise: a new puppy named Romeo.

Romeo appears to be an English bulldog — the kind with irresistibly wrinkly skin — and it didn’t take long for the Aldean kids to fall head over heels. Both Memphis and Navy were instantly smitten with the newest addition.

But the surprises weren’t over yet. As the kids were busy bonding with their puppy, Jason Aldean stepped outside with another unexpected gift for Brittany: a brand-new mini pig, who has yet to be named.

Do the Aldean's Already Have A Pet Pig?

Yes — the Aldeans already have a fully grown pet pig named Betty. The family rescued her and even built a large custom home for her on their Tennessee property.

With the addition of the new mini pig, that now makes two pigs roaming the Aldean property.

However, Brittany jokes that even though the new pig is supposed to be an outdoor pet, it may not stay that way for long. In the video, the pig is seen curled up in a dog bed alongside the family’s new puppy, Romeo — making it clear that “Mama Aldean” might have a hard time sending the little pig outside to sleep.

At one point in the video, you can hear Memphis, clearly confused, asking, “Did Betty have a baby?”

Several celebrities quickly flooded the comments with love. Summer Pardi, wife of Jon Pardi, wrote, “This made my entire year.” Country artist — and close family friend — RaeLynn also chimed in, sharing that she can’t wait to come over and play with the newest additions to the Aldean household.

