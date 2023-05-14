Morgan Wallen might be sidelined from touring due to a vocal injury, but the time off the road had one big upside: He got to spend his 30th birthday with his son.

Wallen turned 30 years old on Saturday (May 13), and he marked the occasion with a string of photos of himself with his son Indie, who will turn three years old in July. In the snapshots, Wallen and Indie are posing behind the wheel of what appears to be an offroad vehicle, the side of the car splattered with mud.

"Celebrating 30 with my dawg," the singer wrote.

Little Indie has always taken after Wallen, but as the young boy gets older, the resemble is even more undeniable: In these snapshots, the Wallen boys are rocking matching grins and matching shaggy blond mullets.

Wallen and his ex-girlfriend Katie Smith welcomed Indigo "Indie" Wilder on July 10, 2020. Since then, Wallen has shared several glimpses into his life as a father on social media: Most recently, little Indie joined him in the studio as he made his One Thing at a Time album.

"He started coming in there and banging on guitar strings and, you know, delete songs for [producer] Joey [Moi] and stuff like that," the singer joked. "But honestly, he brought a lot of joy into the room. He brought a new energy that we hadn’t had in there before.”

Wallen's current course of vocal rest forced him to cancel six weeks' worth of shows on his highly-anticipated 2023 One Night at a Time Tour, as well as a planned performance at the 2023 ACM Awards last week. Wallen skipped that ceremony altogether -- though he was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the show, in addition to receiving a slew of other nominations -- as he continues to heal.

The singer has also been working quickly to get rescheduled dates for postponed One Night at a Time Tour stops on the books. Last week, he announced new dates for 10 of the 14 canceled shows. Two festival stops have been outright canceled, and two more shows will have makeup dates that are still TBD.

