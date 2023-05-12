Morgan Wallen has announced new concert dates for 10 of the 14 shows he canceled earlier this week.

Two festival dates cannot be made good, although in announcing he was on six-week vocal rest, the singer said his team would target those same festivals in 2024. Two more of the 14 shows are still marked as TBD, while the remaining 10 will be spread out from summer 2023 to mid-2024.

The makeup dates begin in August as he's in the thick of his One Night at a Time Tour. Opening acts for the makeup dates are not confirmed.

Rescheduled Morgan Wallen Tour Dates:

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium NOW MAY 9, 2024

May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium NOW MAY 17, 2024

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium NOW MAY 18, 2024

May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center NEW DATE TBD

May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park NOW NOV. 18, 2023

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park NOW NOV. 10, 2023

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park NOW NOV. 11, 2023

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam APPEARANCE CANCELED

June 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach NOW JUNE 6, 2024

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach NOW JUNE 7, 2024

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest APPEARANCE CANCELED

June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park NOW AUG. 30, 2023

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park NOW AUG. 31, 2023

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park NEW DATE TBD

In addition to the above shows, Wallen also missed the 2023 ACM Awards in Texas. There he was named Male Artist of the Year, but host Garth Brooks accepted on his behalf. He was also scheduled to perform on the Amazon stream and during the Lifting Lives concert that preceded it.

Wallen's health woes began on April 23, when he canceled a show in Oxford, Miss., just minutes before he was set to perform. Then came the postponement of the next week's shows before he returned to play three in Florida.

Those shows destroyed his voice, he says. Upon returning home to Nashville, he visited a doctor who shut him down until mid-June.

