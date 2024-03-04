What does Morgan Wallen have in common with the Fab Four? Well, a little bit more, now: He just surprise-released his new digital-only the Abbey Road Sessions, recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles famously recorded.

Wallen and the Beatles both recorded in the same exact location within the building: The iconic Studio Two.

Of course, Abbey Road Studios is the legendary recording home for a number of other stars as well. Acts like Pink Floyd, Ella Fitzgerald, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Radiohead, Oasis and more have all cut music there, although Wallen just might be the most popular country artist to ever grace its stage.

Recorded back in December, Wallen's Abbey Road Sessions dropped on Sunday (March 3), exactly one year after he put out his album One Thing at a Time in 2023. The new EP features fresh recordings of five One Thing at a Time tracks, including his current single, "Thinkin' Bout Me."

But that's not all: The singer also included a never-before-released song called "Lies Lies Lies," a brooding ballad that showcases the singer's rarely-heard upper vocal range.

That song, was well as the other six tracks on the Abbey Road Sessions, are available to listen to now. Footage from the studio sessions, including Wallen's full band, are up on his YouTube page.

Fans have heard a little bit of "Lies Lies Lies" already: Earlier this month, Wallen sang it live at an acoustic show that also featured performances from Hardy and Ernest.

For his new EP, Wallen also cut a cover of "Graveyard Whistling" by British rock band Nothing But Thieves, perhaps a hat-tip to the studio itself and the fact that Nothing But Thieves recorded there.

It's not a huge surprise that Wallen would choose to cover a song outside the country genre. Ever since the beginning of his career, he's been vocal about enjoying lots of different genres; he's even said that his all-time favorite band is rock group the War on Drugs.