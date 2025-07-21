Morgan Wallen put two more I'm the Problem Tour dates in the books over the weekend, but apparently, his time in Glendale, Ariz. got off to a rocky start.

During Night Two at the city's State Farm Stadium on Saturday night (July 19), Wallen thanked his crowd for being such a good audience.

Then, he said something else that caught fans' attention.

"I didn't know if I was ever gonna come back to Arizona after that crowd last night, but I think tonight you guys might change my mind," he said from the stage.

He didn't offer up any more details about what exactly happened the night before that upset him. But some videos posted by fans who were in the crowd during Night One at Glendale help explain Wallen's comments.

Unruly Fans Threw Items Onstage During Wallen's Show

According to one TikTok user who seems to have been there, Wallen's first show at Glendale on Friday night (July 18) was chaotic.

"Y'all were literally throwing so much stuff onstage, crew members from backstage were coming out to grab stuff off the stage," she says in her video.

"When are we gonna learn, not just Arizona but everywhere, to stop throwing things onstage?" she continues.

"They're not gonna sign it. You're not gonna get your item back."

The fan said that the crowd behavior "ruined it" for others at the Glendale show who were there to enjoy the music, adding that Wallen didn't come back out to sign autographs at the end of his show like he usually does, after a night of rude behavior from fans.

Wallen Was Grabbed by a Fan — at Least Once

During one point in the show where Wallen was walking through the crowd to give high fives, one fan appeared to grab onto his shirt sleeve. The singer looked back in annoyance, but get moving.

On social media, some fans refer to the fan who grabbed Wallen as a woman, while others describe it as a man who tugged on his sleeve. It's unclear whether multiple such incidents took place, or those social media commenters are referring to the same incident.

The Singer Appeared Visibly Frustrated During Night One at Glendale

Multiple users on social media shared videos where Wallen appears annoyed or upset by the rowdy crowd.

During one point in his show, as Wallen gears up to sing "I'm the Problem," he pours a gas can of liquid around the stage before lighting it on fire while headlines about his past scandals appear in a montage on the background screens.

This time around, the singer swung the gas can back and forth in apparent frustration, splashing the front rows of the crowd with the liquid inside.

"He doesn't seem into the crowd ... at all," one TikTok user commented.

"Ugh so embarrassing for us that actually behaved like adults," another said.

"He really said YOU might be the reason," a third added.

Wallen Warms Back Up to Glendale After Night Two

Fortunately for Arizona fans hoping to see Wallen in their home state again, it seems that Night Two of the I'm the Problem Tour was a bit of a redemption story for Wallen and the crowd.

Footage from Saturday night shows Wallen looking much happier, and a crowd that seemed to be enjoying the show in a much more respectful fashion. That night also featured a walk-out cameo from Joe Dirt, one of David Spade's most popular characters.

Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour will pick back up again on Friday night (July 25) in Seattle.