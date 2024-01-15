Morgan Wallen Is Back on Top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time album — which is now nearly a year old, with a March 2023 release date — is back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for a 17th non-consecutive week.

Billboard reports that One Thing at a Time rose from No. 2 to No. 1 on the all-genre chart dated Jan. 20, extending its record as the album with the most non-consecutive weeks on top since Adele's 21. The pop star's record is for 24 non-consecutive weeks, so it remains to be seen if Wallen's album can beat it.

But one thing's for certain: Wallen has proved his dominance on the Billboard 200 albums chart again and again. One Thing at a Time debuted on top of the chart for the week dated March 18, 2023, after the record first came out. From there, his album stayed at No. 1 for 12 weeks straight, making history in the process. When One Thing at a Time hit 10 weeks on top, Wallen became the first solo male artist to have consecutive projects spend their first 10 weeks at No. 1, since his previous Dangerous: The Double Album accomplished the same feat back in 2021.

After 12 weeks, One Thing at a Time dropped off the No. 1 spot in early June, only to return there for another three weeks later that month. It's now been on the chart for 45 weeks in total, and has never dipped below No. 6.

Billboard's end-of-year data for 2023 put Wallen squarely on top of the country genre — and a major player beyond, too. One Thing at a Time was No. 1 on the publication's 2023 Year-End Top Country Albums list, and Wallen claimed the No. 2 spot, too (with Dangerous.)

Though country music has become increasingly diverse and wide-ranging, that chart painted a homogeneous picture of the genre's very top stars: Just four artists made up the Year-End Top Country Albums list's Top 10: Those were Wallen, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan and Taylor Swift.