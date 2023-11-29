Country Music’s Top Albums of 2023 Revealed, Per Billboard

In 2023, country music is more diverse and wide-ranging than ever. But just four artists still dominate the Top 10 of Billboard's 2023 Year-End Top Country Albums wrap-up, according to scores compiled through Billboard Boxscore data.

In fact, the only artist to land just one title in the Top 10 is Zach Bryan. His American Heartbreak album, which came out in May 2022, rolls in at No. 3 on the list.

Bryan's name comes up on other 2023 Billboard Year-end charts, too: His hit song "Something in the Orange" made the short list on the Year-End charts for Country Streaming Songs, Country Digital Songs and Hot Country Songs.

Meanwhile, Bryan dominates on the Americana/Folk Albums chart, with American Heartbreak coming in at No. 1 and his 2023 self-titled album following at No. 2.

Taylor Swift nabs the No. 4, No.5 and No. 9 spots on the Top Country Albums Year-End list of 2023, all of them for re-released Taylor's Version editions of her original country albums from years back. She also earned a spot on the overall Top Country Artists list for 2023, thanks to the resurgence of her country projects.

But the two artists who arguably dominated country music in 2023 — Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs — each contribute three albums to the Billboard Year-End wrap-up. Both artists have projects old and new in the Top 10: Wallen's If I Know Me, an album that was first released in 2018, made it to No. 8, while Combs' 2017 debut This One's for You lands at No. 7.

Though Combs and Wallen are often neck and neck in achieving country milestones, one of them claimed both the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on this list. To find out which projects dominated, scroll down to see the full list of 2023's top country albums.