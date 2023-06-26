Morgan Wallen Donates $100K To Chicago Youth

Morgan Wallen is giving back to America's youth. During his recent two-day tour stop in Chicago, at Wrigley Field, he took some time backstage to help some kids in the Chicago area.

There were local high school kids on hand when Wallen and his charity presented a check in the amount of $100K to the Chicago Park District to assist in the revitalization of South Chicago’s Bessemer Park baseball field. The Morgan Wallen Foundation combines Morgan's love for sports, music and community.

One of the reasons Morgan Wallen's charity is giving back and helping revitalize baseball fields is because Morgan Wallen was well on his way to becoming a professional baseball player, but his ascent to the top was halted due to an injury.

Wallen’s donation of $100,000 will be combined with a $150,000 donation from Chicago Cubs Charities to enhance the park.

“We are pleased that the Morgan Wallen Foundation is working with the Chicago Park District to enhance our Diamond Project commitment to Bessemer Park to completely renovate a baseball diamond,” said Keri Blackwell, deputy director of Cubs Charities. “The goal of our Diamond Project is to help improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of playing fields across Chicago, and this donation will support a significant upgrade to the field for the benefit of South Chicago’s youth and families.”

Wallen has donated a lot of money to charities since his racist slur scandal in early 2021. He fulfilled his pledge to donate 500K to Black organizations last year (2022), and the donating is still going strong. He started the Morgan Wallen Foundation back in 2021 to help ensure that young people could have access to the same opportunities he had in the areas of sports and music.

Morgan Wallen's 'One Night At A Time' album has spent more weeks atop the billboard all-genre charts for more consecutive weeks than any other artist in over a decade. The 'One Night At A Time World Tour' is slated to run all the way through October.

