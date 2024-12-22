Ella Langley opened up for Morgan Wallen on some One Night at a Time Tour dates in 2024, and she's got some serious bling to show for it.

Earlier this week, Langley hopped on Instagram Stories to share a photo of an unexpected surprise she got in the mail: A custom-designed necklace made just for her, from Wallen himself.

Created by Happy Jewelers -- a fine jewelry store based out of New York City -- the necklace includes an elegant chain with a pendant emblazoned with the phrase "One Night."

Of course, that's a reference to the One Night at a Time Tour, which was arguably Wallen's biggest tour to date. The trek included enormous ticket sales, jaw-dropping surprise guests and a tradition of celebrity walk-outs so star-studded that Taste of Country compiled and ranked them.

"Okayyy dennnnn thank uuuuu," Langley wrote over the photo she posted in the since-expired Instagram Stories slide, expressing her gratitude to Wallen for the jaw-dropping end-of-tour gift.

Langley is best known for her No. 1 hit song "You Look Like You Love Me," a duet with Riley Green, which topped radio charts at the end of 2024 -- making her the first woman to hit the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart all year.

She's also enjoyed considerable success with the release of her Hungover album, a project that landed her at the No. 8 spot on Taste of Country's list of the 10 Best Country Albums of 2024.