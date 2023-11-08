Morgan Wallen took the stage at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), teaming up with Eric Church for a surprise duet on "Man Made a Bar."

Wallen took the stage in a blue shirt, with a small mustache and his hair growing back in from where he shaved his head earlier in 2023. He started off the song solo before Church joined him, wearing his trademark aviator shades.

They joined their voices together on the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during the show, which aired live on ABC on Wednesday night.

"Man Made a Bar" appears on the tracklisting for Wallen's current album, One Thing at a Time. Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet and Brett Tyler co-wrote the song.

Wallen and Church's duet was just one of the major-name performances that graced the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night. Jelly Roll opened the show with Wynonna Judd, delivering a gospel-tinged rendition of "Need a Favor," and co-host Luke Bryan also performed a medley of his biggest hits.

The 2023 CMA Awards aired live on ABC, hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning for the second year in a row.

Get our free mobile app