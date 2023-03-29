Tensions flared at a recent show on Morgan Wallen's One Night at a Time Tour, and it ended with a fan getting kicked out by the singer.

Wallen was performing in Melbourne, Australia, when — according to a video shared by the Country Jukebox — a concert-goer near the stage threw a drink on him.

The clip shows Wallen singing on one of the catwalks that protrude from the main stage when a cup is suddenly thrown from the crowd and the beverage rains down on him. The video then moves to the next clip, which shows the singer address the situation while fans express their disapproval.

Wallen quickly found the group of fans responsible for throwing the cup, and pointedly told them, "One of y'all own up to it or I'm gonna throw your whole f--king group out."

He seemed to find the individual responsible for the incident and ordered him to be escorted out of the concert.

A video shared by TikTok user Chloe Donovan provides an up-close look at the moment. After the attendee tossed the drink, Wallen simply shot a look in their direction and continued singing.

This isn't the first time the star has been forced to kick out an unruly fan, either — during a show in September 2022, Wallen stopped his show mid-song to break up a fight between fans before ultimately ordering one of them out of the building.

"What kind of s--- is going on here?” Wallen said in a video of the incident, while walking towards the fans.

"Get this stupid motherf--ker out of here," he said, before giving the person his middle finger.

The One Night at a Time Tour continues April 14 in Milwaukee with Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman as openers. The tour rolls on through the summer and early fall, wrapping up Oct. 7 in Tacoma, Wash.