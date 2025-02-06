Morgan Wallen took to his Instagram to share a video of him sitting at a piano and playing his hit, "Love Somebody."

Naturally, fans of Wallen were freaking out, because the country superstar rarely posts anything — let alone anything personal — to his social media.

That fact can be confirmed by a comment left by Wallen's sister, Ashlyne Wallen.

"Not me about to text you the first two seconds to say you accidentally posted on ig," she writes.

But it's what is in the background of the video — or lack thereof — that has caught the attention of some commenters on the video.

A fan's comment, which has drawn more than 4,000 likes already, spells it out: "Do you live in a house with just a piano and nothing else?"

The fan is pointing out what others were thinking; that Wallen looks to live in a giant mansion, with just a piano and no other furniture or anything on the walls.

You can't even really say this is a bachelor pad, as there are no posters or paintings or couches or even a television. Just a piano.

Others were quick to point it out, in funny ways.

One fan writes, "Probably got a random bar stool from when he was 21, a futon somewhere, an empty kitchen fridge but a garage fridge full of beer."

Another writes, "This seems very on brand for him. Idk it just makes sense. I get the vibe he's the type that's NEVER home."

Fans are coming to Wallen's defense as well.

"it’s a man’s house, that’s what they do," writes a fan in the comment section. Another adds, "He is a millionaire minimalist! Smart man! @morganwallen."

