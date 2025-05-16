13 Best Lyrics From Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Album, Ranked

Morgan Wallen released his fourth studio album I'm the Problem on Friday (May 16) — a whopping 37 tracks.

Not only is that a lot of songs, it's a lot of lyrics.

Wallen put his pen to most of those tracks and leaned on some of his go-to pals to help him craft some of the others.

We know the country singer works with Hardy and Ernest often. Other writers featured on this project are Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Thompson, Hunter Phelps and several others.

Wallen's I'm the Problem is his longest collection of songs to date.

The album features collaborations with Hardy, Ernest, Eric Church, Tate McRae and Post Malone.

He'll take the project on the road with a 19-date tour featuring Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley and more as openers.

Morgan Wallen's Best I'm the Problem Album Lyrics

There are quite a few songs on I'm the Problem that, in their entirety, could make our list of the best lyrics.

Wallen's track "Superman" is a highlight because it is a song dedicated to his son, Indigo Wilder. The track uses imagery from the superhero and his battles in Metropolis, but its humility is what draw you in. The country hitmaker admits his mistakes and laments the day that his young son realizes that his dad isn't really Superman.

It's a beautiful song, but for this list we pulled out specific lines that say a lot without saying too much. These lyrics are the ones that make you pause the song and back it up to hear what he said again.

In some of these lyrics, Wallen uses just a few words to paint an entire scene that sets the tone for the song. In others, he takes an already-formed image that we're familiar with and flips it on its head to convey his own message.

Then, there are the lyrics that are so specific to the audience he is singing to. They almost feel like an inside joke among close friends, but country fans are part of that group.