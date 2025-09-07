Morgan Wallen's all-star show walkouts are often big moments in his set, because of the surprise celebrities he enlists to join him as he makes his way to the stage.

This time around, though, fans are buzzing because of a wild freak accident that happened while Wallen was in the middle of a walkout.

Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour took him to Toronto, Ontario for two nights last weekend.

On Night Two, the singer walked out with José Bautista, a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista is known for his bat flip -- thanks to a spectacular moment from the American League Division Series in 2015 -- so Wallen decided to attempt a recreation of the bat flip as they were walking through the backstage area of the stadium.

Watch Morgan Wallen Do a Bat Flip -- And Hit José Bautista's Wife

From the vantage point of the camera that was filming the moment for the crowd, Wallen's walkout appeared to go off without a hitch.

He swung the bat, then tossed it off to one side, out of sight of the camera.

But video filmed backstage shows a slightly different story.

A clip that appears to have originally been posted to Bautista's wife Neisha's Instagram Stories -- and has since been re-shared to X -- shows the moment from the MLB star's wife perspective.

Wallen swings the bat -- then lobs it directly at where Neisha is filming.

You can hear the clang of the bat making contact with her, the phone or the ground, and Neisha appears to have been jostled, yelling "Oh!" as she loses her grip on her phone.

"You okay?" a male voice asks off screen.

"Yeah, yeah, I'm good," Neisha responds.

At the very end of the clip, Bautista turns toward his wife, appearing to cover his mouth.

What Did José Bautista Say About Morgan Wallen Hitting His Wife?

In a red carpet interview with ETalkCTV filmed after the fact, Bautista assured fans that Neisha is perfectly fine after the incident.

"I talked him into doing the bat flip, and funny enough, my wife ended up getting hit by the bat," he said with a smile.

"But she's completely fine," he added. "It was a complete accident and she's totally okay."

"It was a fun moment and I hope that the fans loved it," Bautista said.

Wallen hasn't publicly commented on the incident, but he did share a recap of his walkout with Bautista to Instagram. That video complication shows the bat flip, though not the behind-the-scenes angle.

Where is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour Playing Next?

The I'm the Problem Tour continues its short Canadian run this weekend with two dates in Edmonton, Alberta.

These are the two final stops on the tour, which has been going on since mid-June.