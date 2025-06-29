Morgan Wallen performed his hit "Cowgirls" with a little bit of superstar help during his stop in Madison, Wisc. on Saturday night (June 28.)

The singer brought out Miranda Lambert, who sang harmonies and shared the stage with Wallen during his rendition of the song. It was a little bit of a left turn for fans in the crowd, who might have expected Lambert and Wallen's surprise duet to be "Thought You Should Know" -- a song they co-wrote, and one she has performed live before.

But of course, Lambert is something of a "Cowgirl" herself: A Texas native who shows horses professionally, she's also put out multiple cowgirl-leaning songs during her two-decade career as one of country music's biggest female superstars.

Lambert was on hand as an opening act for Saturday night's show. That night was her first opening for Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

Also on the bill was another "Cowgirl": Ella Langley filled out the lineup for Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour in Wisconsin. She also joined him onstage during his set, singing Tate McRae's part in her new duet with Wallen, "What I Want."

Wallen's night in Wisconsin may have featured two star opening acts, but it was missing one element that's been a major plot point in the bulk of his most recent shows. He's gained a reputation for inviting athletes or other celebrities to join him on his signature pre-show walk outs before his tour stops, but on Saturday night, he did his walk out and took the stage solo.

The I'm the Problem Tour is scheduled to continue with two shows in Miami Gardens, Fla. on July 11. Lambert will also open that show, along with hot country newcomer Gavin Adcock.