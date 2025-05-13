It's true what they say: You never know who will pop up at a bar in Nashville to play a song or two. Morgan Wallen surprised the crowd at Losers in Music City this week when he showed up to support his buddy Ernest.

The country singer was a surprise guest during the launch party for Ernest's DeVille Records on Monday night (May 12). The frequent co-writers sang a live rendition of their song "Flower Shops" without much fanfare.

"Just about four years ago, Morgan Wallen came up here on this stage during a parking lot party and announced that we were gonna do this song as a duet before we told anybody we were gonna do this song as a duet," Ernest tells the audience in a video shared to TikTok.

Ernest Sings "Happy Birthday" to Morgan Wallen

After the song, and just before the "Smile" singer could pull another SNL exit, Ernest thanked his friend for joining him on the night before his birthday. The surprised look on Wallen's face leads us to believe he was not expecting the subject to be brought up on stage.

So, of course Ernest got the entire crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to him. Wallen turned 32 on Tuesday (May 13).

It was a special way to send off the "I'm the Problem" singer. He stood on stage with a sheepish grin on his face, gave his heart a tap and tipped his hat to the audience.

Wallen's appearance at Losers was a rare moment for the country hitmaker, who says he hasn't stepped into the bar scene in awhile.

Earlier this year, he told Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast he hadn't been in a watering hole since his chair-throwing incident at Chiefs in 2024, which led to his arrest.

"I ain't been to a bar since... uh, since the last time I was in a bar," he said at the time. "That everybody knows about."

While his social bar visits have been limited, he did go to his own bar recently to film an episode of Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. It was actually his first time there since it opened.

"Hopefully I don't violate my probation by being here," Wallen joked, saying he is currently on probation and giving a shoutout to his probation officer.

Wallen is on probation for two years after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment from his arrest.