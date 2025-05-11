Morgan Wallen Reveals How He REALLY Feels About ‘Saturday Night Live’

Morgan Wallen offered a short, to-the-point statement on his controversial Saturday Night Live appearance during an installment of Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation on Sunday (May 11.)

In late March, Wallen was the musical guest on SNL for the second time, and he performed two songs off his new I'm the Problem album.

But the most memorable moment in the episode turned out to be his awkward exit: Wallen left the stage early as the credits rolled, breaking tradition with SNL's normal conclusion of cast members and guests hanging out and mingling onstage for the final moments of the show.

The moment quickly became a full-on Internet controversy, with many wondering if Wallen had a problem with SNL -- or if the show had a problem with him.

On Sundae Conversation, during a series of deadpan, comedic questions that ranged across all facets of his life and career, Pressley asked Wallen, "SNL -- did they make you mad?"

"No," Wallen quickly responded. "I was just ready to go home. I had been there all week."

It's worth remembering that Sundae Conversation leans heavily into comedy, and is just as much comic sketch as it is serious interview. But Wallen seemed pretty earnest when he said that he didn't harbor any bad blood -- he was simply just ready to go home after a long week of traveling.

Wallen's abrupt SNL exit generated massive fan speculation.

Some believed the source who told TMZ it was an "oopsie" moment, but others thought it was a "disrespectful" slight against the show, perhaps because Wallen had previously been disinvited from SNL for not following COVID-19 protocols before his planned 2020 debut.

Audience members who saw the whole thing live weighed in, too: One claimed Wallen was "snubbed" by show creator and producer Lorne Michaels.

Another big source of buzz was the Instagram Stories slide Wallen posted after leaving SNL: A shot of an airport tarmac, captioned, "Get me to God's country."

Until now, Wallen had not issued any official comment on the SNL debacle. The closest he got to making a statement was releasing a line of merch bearing the "Get me to God's country" phrase.

Even though Wallen said that he had no bad feelings towards the show, he also cracked a joke on Sundae Conversation that suggested otherwise.

During a point in the conversation where they were talking about Wallen's background in landscaping and skills as a home handyman, Pressley asked, "Could you fix a TV if it was on SNL?"

It was potentially a reference to the static-y TV that was part of Wallen's set during his SNL performance, but the singer shot back, "I could change it, for sure," with a laugh.