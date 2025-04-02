Morgan Wallen Just Broke His Silence on His ‘SNL’ Controversy, Kinda

Morgan Wallen hasn't officially spoken publicly about his controversial Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend, where he walked offstage uncharacteristically early, causing some fans to speculate that he had some sort of beef with the show.

But he did issue a subtle comment via Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (April 1).

One of the points fans were buzzing over after Wallen's SNL gig was a photo he posted of the airport tarmac after he left the set, writing under it, "Get me to God's Country."

Some interpreted the sentiment as a jab at the show, the cast or New York, N.Y. — where SNL is filmed — in general.

One of its actors, Keenan Thompson, admitted that the post was "not necessarily my favorite," saying, "You trying to say that we are not in God's country? We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella?"

But Wallen apparently doesn't have many regrets about his post, because this week, he's promoting new merch in his official store bearing the phrase "Get me to God's country."

While not an official comment on his SNL debacle, Wallen's post makes it pretty clear that he's not backing down from his statement — though whether that's a comment on his experience at SNL or simply on his love for the rural South, isn't clear.

The merch is available for purchase on Wallen's website. Fans can choose between one T-shirt and two hat designs, and each of them retails for $45 a pop.

What Happened During Morgan Wallen's Appearance on Saturday Night Live?

Wallen's performance slot during the SNL episode stirred conversation on social media because of the way he left the show: Abruptly, as the credits rolled, while the rest of the cast and crew were still mingling onstage.

Some fans believed the source who told TMZ it was an "oopsie" moment, and that the singer simply didn't know he was expected to stay onstage and mingle in accordance with how SNL episodes typically end.

But others thought it was a "disrespectful" slight against the show, either because Wallen had previously been disinvited for not following COVID-19 protocols before his planned 2020 debut, or simply because he didn't care for the cast, the show or New York in general.

Audiences members who saw the whole thing live have weighed in, too. One claimed that Wallen was "snubbed" by show creator and producer Lorne Michaels. Another said that he might've left the stage early, but he didn't leave the building: Instead, that audience member said Wallen went out to greet his fans in the crowd.