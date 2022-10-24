Morgan Wallen Shifts Into ‘Album Grind Mode’

After a record-breaking album and a massive tour to support it, Morgan Wallen is ready for his next project. It doesn't sound like the singer-songwriter will be taking any time off between closing the Dangerous: The Double Album chapter and writing a new one.

"Last show for a while. Now it’s onto album grind mode, let’s get it," Wallen writes on social media in sharing photos from his final show this tour:

Wallen didn't divulge details about his upcoming project, but it's a safe bet the album will arrive sometime next year — the "You Proof" singer doesn't tend to hold onto songs too long before sharing them with fans.

This next album has a lot to live up to after the success of Dangerous: The Double Album. Released on Jan. 8, 2021, the 30-track project debuted on top of the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.S. Top Country Albums charts. The project broke the record for the most weeks spent on top of Billboard's Country Albums chart after holding the No. 1 spot for 51 weeks. It would remain at No. 1 until Luke Combs dethroned it with his Growin' Up album release in June 2022.

Wallen's 2021 album also brought in more than 240 million on-demand streams during its debut week, making it the largest streaming week ever for a country album.

His massive Dangerous Tour wrapped on Sept. 24. Wallen has no other shows scheduled in 2022. As it sits right now, the "Wasted on You" singer won't be on stage again until March 19, 2023. This gives him some downtime around the holidays to get creative in the writing room.