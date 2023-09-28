Morgan Wallen took home the biggest award of the night at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday (Sept. 28), though he wasn't there to pick up his hardware.

Wallen was awarded the People's Artist of 2023 award.

Each award for Thursday's show was voted on by the fans, which means the "Everything I Love" singer's faithful showed up in a big way for him: He edged out Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Zach Bryan for the award.

It was a fairly big night for Wallen, as he was the most nominated artist going into the night, with 11 total. He was also featured in the Male Artist and Social Country Star categories. One Thing at a Time received a nod for Album of 2023, and his name was listed for Concert Tour thanks to his One Night at a Time Tour.

Wallen's name was also featured twice in three separate categories: "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" were both nominated for Song of 2023 while his collaboration with Ernest on "Cowgirls" and Hardy on "Red" earned him nod for Collaboration Song. His visuals for "Thought You Should Know" and "You Proof" were both up for Music Video of 2023.

In the end, the "Thinkin' 'Bout Me" singer secured three total trophies. Along with the People's Artist, One Thing at a Time took home Album of 2023 and his One Night at a Time World Tour was awarded Concert Tour of 2023. Wallen recently extended his tour into 2024, with 10 additional shows.