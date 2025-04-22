It's been sort of an ongoing saga and TikTok trend, but it has finally come to life. You can buy Morgan Wallen and Post Malone stuffed animals, made from Hello Kitty plush.

This started about a month ago when Wallen plushies — complete with mullet — started showing up on TikTok on the account Country Plushie, with a Wallen song used in the background.

No, the company doesn't outright say they're selling Morgan Wallen stuffed toys, but its mullet and mustache are a dead giveaway.

Morgan Wallen Plushie countryplushies.com loading...

People went nuts, wanting to know where to get one, so the creator stepped up with a second toy: A Post Malone country plushie.

Post Malone Plushie CountryPlushies.com loading...

It's complete with Malone's face tattoos and everything and is a bit more obvious who it's trying to convey.

These country plushies don't look to be officially licensed Hello Kitty products.

A lot of the TikTok videos on this business page show the two country plushies on shelves both at Target and Spencers, but fans were fast to point out that those stores don't offer the toys — it's a marketing gimmick to get people to purchase (from their website).

They even made it seem like you could get them in your McDonald's Happy Meal:

But the company cleared that up with: "Just kidding. You can get these from our bio."

That's the big reveal, and folks don't seem too salty about being led on a wild goose chase — they just want their Wallen plus.

As of Tuesday, the dolls are available for $29.99 each, as the store has just gone live. They are boasting worldwide shipping on a first-time drop sale.

The only two offerings on the site are the Malone and Wallen plushies. It says that after you order, and after a two-day processing period, they will make your doll and you will have it within 7-14 days.

