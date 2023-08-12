Morgan Wallen had a major surprise for his fans when he took the stage for a performance in Ohio on Friday night (Aug. 11). The country superstar hit the stage sporting a red ball cap — but without his signature mullet. Instead, Wallen appears to have a close-shaved head now.

"Before we get any further ... I didn't like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off," the singer tells the audience at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, in the fan-shot video below.

Wallen was trending on X after the news of his unexpected transformation went viral, with fans very passionate both for and against the new look:

Wallen sported long hair as far back as 2014, when he first came to public attention by competing on Season 6 of American Idol. He's most often had a mullet since he launched his recording career in 2018.

Wallen's current single, "Last Night," has dominated several different charts in 2023, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, as well as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. The song appears on his most recent album, One Thing at a Time, which dropped in March.

Wallen's concert appearance in Columbus is part of his One Night at a Time Tour, which launched overseas in March before coming to the U.S. in April. Wallen has dates booked through Oct. 7, including a second stop at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday night (Aug. 12).

