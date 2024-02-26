Morgan Wallen’s Sister Ashlyne Is Pregnant

Morgan Wallen is an uncle-to-be. His younger sister Ashlyne announced on Sunday (Feb. 25) that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, cosmetic dentist Skylor Morton.

The couple announced Ashlyne's pregnancy in a joint social media post, sharing a carousel of photos from their maternity shoot. Various shots show the parents-to-be relaxing together at home, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes and admiring a print-out of sonogram images.

In one outdoor shot, they share a kiss at twilight.

"Summer 2024," Ashlyne writes in the caption of the post, pegging a rough due date for the arrival of the baby. There's no word yet on the name or sex of the upcoming addition to the Wallen family.

The country superstar himself hadn't yet commented on his sister's baby announcement as of Monday morning (Feb. 26), but plenty of other celebrities close to the couple did. KT Smith — Wallen's former partner, with whom he shares three-year-old son Indigo Wilder — offered up her congratulations, saying she is "literally so excited for you guys."

Another Wallen sister, Mikaela, also commented her excitement. "The most beautiful pregnant woman ever!" she says. "Can't wait to squeeze this little muffin and love them forever."

When Ashlyne's baby makes their appearance this summer, they'll have some built-in cousins ready to go: Aside from Wallen's son, Mikaela is a mom of two daughters, Haven Rose and Kehlani Lauren.

The Wallen family has always been tight-knit, and Ashlyne shares some of her brother's musical talents. The singer's 2023 album One Thing at a Time features a song called "Outlook," with Ashlyne on backing vocals.

Country Stars Who Had Babies in 2023 Say cheese! Meet the adorable babies we welcomed into the country music family in 2023. Luke Combs and Jon Pardi became dads (Combs for the second time!) while Kimberly Perry, Gabby Barrett and Caitlyn Smith became new mamas (or expectant mamas).

We've also included couples who are expecting a baby in very late 2023 or early 2024 on this list. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes