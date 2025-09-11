Morgan Wallen pulled back the curtain on his songwriting and recording process — and honestly, it’s mesmerizing.

The video clip was shared by a fan Instagram account, but it comes from a longer video that was originally posted to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's YouTube channel.

In the clip, Wallen walks the room through his songwriting and recording process, explaining, “We won’t even start a song unless we have a full concept and the payoff hook done at the beginning.”

Once those pieces are in place, the “More Than My Hometown” singer adds, “Then we’ll start the first verse to write toward that hook.”

Although this is the way Wallen writes most of his music, there are certainly some exceptions to the rule.

In the case of “Genesis,” a track on Wallen’s latest album I’m the Problem, he explains that he actually wrote the song backward.

The 2025 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee says, "I don't know what the song's gonna be called, I don't even know anything other than I had this idea."

In that instance, Wallen said, “So we started from the top with no hook — we wrote the first verse and chorus all the way down until we found the hook: ‘There was a day Jack and Jill didn’t know me from Adam.’ You just get all those Garden of Eden ideas, and then you keep going.”

Wallen admits he has plenty of ideas, though not all will make it to a finished song: “I’ve got a zillion ideas in my brain — a lot of them are terrible,” he jokes.

How Old is Morgan Wallen?

Let's not forget that Wallen is still relatively young: only 32 years old. His birthday is May 13, 1993 — making him a Taurus.

Is Morgan Wallen Sober?

No, the singer is not sober, but has said a few times in the past that he is cutting down on drinking to focus more on his life and career.

