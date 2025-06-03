Morgan Wallen was among the surprise performers at Darius Rucker's annual "Darius & Friends" benefit show in Nashville on Monday night (June 2).

He came out toward the end of the night and performed two songs for the crowd at the city's Ryman Auditorium. One of those was "20 Cigarettes," one of the tracks on his new I'm the Problem album, and the second was fan-favorite "My Hometown," according to The Tennessean.

I'm the Problem came out in mid-May, and not many fans have yet had the opportunity to hear "20 Cigarettes" live.

The song is one of a whopping 37 album tracks, and it landed at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the album's first week out (36 of the 37 tracks placed somewhere on the Hot 100 chart that week; the only song to miss was "Lies Lies Lies," a single that's been out for over a year and has already had a run on the Hot 100).

It's more common to see Wallen in a stadium setting these days, so fans in the crowd were treated to a rare and intimate performance from the star in Nashville this week.

The Tennessean reports that Wallen grabbed a guitar and told the crowd "I play this one whenever I have a guitar in my hand" before launching into "My Hometown" during his time onstage at the benefit show.

He was one of several surprise guests that evening in a lineup that also included Luke Bryan and, of course, Rucker himself.

Bryan took a break from his current Country Song Came On Tour to play several songs for the Nashville audience on Monday night, including hits like "Play it Again" and "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day."

Other performers at "Darius & Friends" included Tyler Braden, Kashus Culpepper, Lanie Gardner and Austin Williams.

Now in its 16th year, the annual show benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Not counting its most recent iteration, the event has raised over $4.3 million for St. Jude kids to date.