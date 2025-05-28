Morgan Wallen Just Broke His Own Record on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Charts

The numbers are in for Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem chart debut, and they are staggering.

Fans who've kept up with Wallen's sky-high past chart success probably won't be too surprised to learn that the singer's new album topped the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in its first week out.

According to the chart dated May 31, I'm the Problem had the largest charting and streaming week of any album so far in 2025, earning 493,00 equivalent album units moved and breaking streaming records after just one day out.

But that's not all: A new report from Billboard reveals that Wallen placed a whopping 37 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this past week, breaking his own record as the artist to notch the most songs simultaneously onto that chart.

A big part of the reason that Wallen is able to accomplish that feat is because his albums are so long. Over the past several years, the singer has been progressively extending his tracklists into double and triple album-length territory, and I'm the Problem contains 37 songs — his longest album yet to date.

Thirty-six of the 37 Wallen songs currently on the Billboard Hot 100 chart are off his new album. The only I'm the Problem track missing from the chart is "Lies Lies Lies," a single that's been out for nearly a year. Wallen sent it to radio last July as the lead single off I'm the Problem: The song was a Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit that month, and it peaked at No. 1 on the country charts in November 2024.

That means that one of Wallen's Billboard Hot 100 chart songs is, relatively speaking, an oldie. That song is his duet with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help," which is hanging onto the No. 19 spot on the chart.

"I Had Some Help" has been a Billboard Hot 100 mainstay for a year now. It came out last May and spent six weeks at No. 1 on the chart.

Wallen and Posty teamed up again for I'm the Problem: One of the tracks on the project is their duet "I Ain't Comin' Back." That song is one of the 36 from Wallen's new album on the Billboard Hot 100, meaning that the cross-genre pair currently have not one but two duets together on that chart.