Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem had a predictably thunderous opening weekend after its release on Friday (May 16), drawing in record numbers across major streaming platforms.

On Saturday (May 17), Billboard reported that the project had become its biggest country album of 2025 by first-day streams.

In its first day, I'm the Problem also became the most-streamed country album of 2025 on Spotify and Amazon Music. A press release from Apple Music sent out on Saturday also announced that the 37-track project had become the biggest country album of 2025 by first-day streams worldwide on their platform.

It wasn't a huge surprise to anyone that I'm the Problem came out swinging. His recent albums have all made massive, and typically record-breaking, impressions on charts and streaming services.

Wallen's 2023 album, One Thing at a Time, spent 19 nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200, setting a record as the first country album to ever do so. Two years earlier, the singer's Dangerous: The Double Album ruled that same chart for an impressive 10 weeks.

He's also broken streaming and chart records with singles, both solo and in collaboration with other acts. In 2024, Wallen's Post Malone duet "I Had Some Help" broke a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart previously set by Taylor Swift.

Morgan Wallen is known for releasing long albums, and I'm the Problem is his longest collection of songs to date.

The album features collaborations with Hardy, Tate McRae, Ernest, Eric Church and Post Malone.

The weekend after releasing I'm the Problem, Wallen helmed his inaugural Sand in My Boots Fest in Gulf Shores, Ala.

He's also planned an extensive slate of tour dates in support of his new music. Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour will kick off in mid-June with a stop in Houston, Texas and continue through the summer. Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Corey Kent and Anne Wilson have all been announced as openers.