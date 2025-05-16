Morgan Wallen Admits ‘I’m Going to Assume the Worst in Everyone’ When Meeting Them

Morgan Wallen just released his 37-track album, I'm The Problem, and in a new interview, he admits that he now has to assume the worst in every single person he meets at first, due to his fame and troubled past.

Wallen was a guest on Apple Music, where he got extremely candid about his inner circle and how he has to now keep an eye on everyone he meets.

He said, "Man, I got to be careful who I hang out with. Not everyone, everyone is not users, but there's a lot of them. I'd say the majority are. And I mean, at this point, I'm going to assume the worst in everyone pretty much, to be honest. I mean, that's just... the way it is."

Wallen was explaining how his inner circle has dramatically changed over the years because he has learned that not everyone has his best intentions in mind when meeting him.

Get our free mobile app

The singer said, "Yeah, I think I learned that lesson a lot. I mean, you'd think I'd have learned it after one time, but it might've just taken me a little more than it should have."

Wallen's private troubles have become public over the years, beginning with a first arrest for DUI in 2016.

There was also a 2020 arrest at Kid Rock's bar in Nashville, where he was kicked out and picked up for public intoxication after security saw him kicking glass items on the floor and causing a disturbance.

Then, he was caught on tape kissing girls at a bar during the COVID lockdown, which caused him to be booted from an upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance that was scheduled,

Wallen's worst public setback was when he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February of 2021. He also made headlines for a chair-throwing incident at Eric Church's Nashville bar in 2024.

In the interview with Apple Music, Wallen admitted, "There was times where I just didn’t really care. I just did whatever I wanted and whatever. But you get older, you have a kid, and you start thinking about how that starts impacting other people and not just yourself."

Wallen and his ex-fiancee, Katie "KT" Smith," welcomed a son, Indigo Wilder, in July of 2020. The couple had already split by the time he was born.

We might be in the era of Wallen and his music where he is growing out of his old issues and creating a safer place for he and his son to exist.

Timeline of Morgan Wallen Controversies + Accomplishments Morgan Wallen has been arrested, banned and booted throughout a career that's not even 10 years old. He's also been celebrated, praised and awarded a few of country music's highest honors.

Here is a timeline of his most notable accomplishments and most controversial moments. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes