Morgan Wallen + Taylor Swift Are the Two Most Popular ‘Promposal’ Google Searches of 2023

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift-themed "promposals" are the biggest thing going this year in high schools around America. Google Trends says they're the top two "promposal ideas" kids have been googling. In case you're wondering, a promposal is when you ask someone to prom in a way that is unique, and a semi-large spectacle.

Below is a great example of a Morgan Wallen promposal that went well. As the boyfriend and girlfriend walk into the house, his friends are there singing the chorus to Wallen's "Chasing You" and holding up a sign asking her to go to prom. She then hugs her boyfriend and says yes, of course:

Another Morgan Wallen promposal was not only creative, but successful as well.

The other trend in the promposal category currently, are Taylor Swift themed promposals. In this one, the script is flipped, and it's a promposal from a Swiftie girlfriend. It is an all-out, elaborate effort, to say the least.

It seems like the Taylor Swift fans get more elaborate and choose deeper album cuts of songs. Like in the below promposal, the guy goes all out and makes his own paper rings and glues them together, and uses the Taylor Swift song "Paper Rings" in the background.

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are the most searched for promposals, as they are two of the hottest artists in music right now, in all genres. If you have a significant other that is into either one, and a prom coming up, you should take the direction of a Morgan Wallen or Taylor Swift-themed promposal for sure.

