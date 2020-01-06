Morgan Wallen kicked off the new year with the release of a brand-new song. The country singer dropped "This Bar" on New Year's Eve as a surprise for his fans, and it has a personal twist.

Wallen’s "This Bar" is a refreshing take on what we can learn from our experiences not only at a bar, but in life in general. The sentimental, yet feel-good new track follows the release of the singer's debut album, If I Know Me, which, to date, has received both Gold and Platinum distinctions.

“Making mistakes and making new friends / I was growing up and nothing made sense," Wallen sings. "Buzzing all night like neon in the dark / I found myself in this bar.”

The rising country star co-wrote “This Bar” alongside Hardy, Jackson Morgan, Jake Scott, Ernest K. Smith and Ryan Vojtesak. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s exactly what his black-and-white single art, dated April 17, 2014, delivers.

“Wrote this song with my buddies about some moments and times in my life that have made me who I am today,” Wallen said via Twitter when releasing "This Bar." "Some good, some bad, but all of 'em I can look back on and grin a little."

“Hope it makes you do the same," he added.

Wallen recently completed his run as the supporting act for Luke Combs’ 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. He is currently in the midst of his very own headlining Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow and will join Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour as direct support at the end of the month.

