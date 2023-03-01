Despite being a veteran in country music with countless awards and accolades, Miranda Lambert is celebrating a career first this week.

The "Bluebird" singer has garnered another No. 1 hit after Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know" secured the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, but while it's far from her first chart topper, it is the first No. 1 Lambert has secured solely as a songwriter.

"Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song 'Thought You Should Know'. Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama," Lambert writes in a celebratory social media post.

"This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer. We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends."

Lambert co-wrote "Thought You Should Know" with Wallen and Nicolle Galyon and opted to remain behind the scenes. In the past, she has provided vocals on her co-writes, and each of her seven No. 1 hits have her voice on them.

"Thought You Should Know" is a heartfelt letter to Wallen's mother, assuring her that everything is going well for him. It's his eighth chart-topping track — he'll include it on his upcoming One Thing at a Time album, due Friday (March 3).

"I thought you should know / That all those prayers you thought you wasted on me / Must've finally made their way on through / I thought you should know / I got me a new girl down there in Jefferson City, and / She lets me fish whenever I want to / Yeah, I'm still proud of where I came from / Still your only damn son / Can you believe I'm on the radio? / Just thought you should know, thought you should know, thought you should know," Wallen sings in the chorus.

The "You Proof" singer released a personal music video for the song, digging into his family archives to include some home footage of himself with his mother, Lesli. He also included her in the video: