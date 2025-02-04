A Morgan Wallen Ticket Scam Cost This Influencer $5K

Tickets for the Morgan Wallen-mounted Sand in My Boots Festival have been sold out for months, but there's still a high demand to purchase resale seats for the event.

Sometimes, that can lead to fans getting scammed.

On Monday (Feb. 3), popular internet personality Macy Blackwell uploaded a social media video telling her followers that she'd gotten duped by a ticket scam, to the tune of $5,000.

"My first and last experience of trying to buy concert tickets on Facebook," she says in the caption of her post.

Blackwell shared her whole experience, prefacing the story by saying that it never would have happened if she wasn't "naive" enough to "[fall] for the scam."

She says that sharing her story is "embarrassing," but that she hopes talking about it publicly might help others from falling for the same trick.

"But at the same time, since there is nothing I can do about it and no way to do anything to these people, I can at least share it with you so you don't fall for the same thing," she adds.

Blackwell was trying to purchase tickets via a large Facebook resale group, and she says the first "red flag" came when a seller told her tickets were $2,500 each — about $100 cheaper than they were originally sold for.

But the seller was marked as an administrator in a group with a lot of members and activities, so Blackwell trusted them enough to send $5,000 — the price of two tickets — via Apple Pay.

When she got an email with the ticket details, Blackwell started to realize something was wrong: The ticketing images were full of wrong information and typos, including an incorrect location for Sand in My Boots.

"She must have spent, like, two hours typing up this big phony ticket thing," she says.

From there, the jig was up — but the scammer didn't stop there.

"They] had the audacity to say, 'Oh, you're also gonna have to pay for the fees. Send me another $500,'" Blackwell continues.

She didn't respond, and within hours, the administrator's profile — as well as the entire recording of their conversation — had been wiped.

"I literally went to bed feeling so sick. But you know, life lesson learned," she continues. "I'm never gonna try to buy anything on Facebook again."

It's no wonder there's such high demand for Sand in My Boots Fest tickets: It's the very first iteration of the festival, which Wallen announced last October. The multi-genre lineup includes headlining performances from Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Wallen himself.

Tickets to the event went on sale in October, and sold out just hours after the sale opened. Sand in My Boots will take place May 16-18, 2025 in Gulf Shores, Ala.