We have just learned of something that Morgan Wallen offers to every worker backstage on tour — a gesture that shows how much he values his team.

Anne Wilson, who opened for Wallen on his I’m the Problem Tour, shared the detail during an interview on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, when she was asked specifically about the backstage catering at Wallen’s shows.

Wilson explained that there are hundreds of crew members working behind the scenes and more than 40 semi-trucks’ worth of equipment to unload at each tour stop. Wallen makes sure that every single person backstage is provided with a meal.

And it’s not just any food. “It was gourmet food — lots of options. Everything you could ever want,” Wilson shared.

Here’s where Wallen and his team get especially thoughtful.

There were specific dishes available for nearly every dietary restriction you could think of.

Wilson, who has Celiac disease and can’t eat gluten, said she didn’t even have to request gluten-free options. “I walked into catering and was like, ‘I can eat!’” she shared.

When asked if she thought the gluten-free option was provided specifically for her, given that Wallen’s team knew about her restriction, Wilson laughed and said, “Maybe. I wanna hope so!”

For an artist like Wilson — who’s constantly traveling and often backstage right before showtime — having gluten-free options available can make all the difference. Without them, she might not get to eat before stepping onstage.

Get our free mobile app

The “Sand in My Boots” singer and his team go the extra mile by not only providing meals for every member of the touring staff, but also making sure there are options for those with different dietary needs.

As for the actual show, Wilson said she was blown away when she watched it.

“He just keeps getting better, and I didn’t even know he could,” she shared. “Seeing his show is an incredible experience — it’s crazy. From his last tour until now, it’s like night-and-day different.”

How Old is Anne Wilson?

Anne Wilson is 23 years old. She was born Feb. 21, 2002.

Is Anne Wilson a Christian Singer?

Yes, Anne Wilson is a Christian singer who also crosses over into the country music genre.

13 Best Lyrics From Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' Album, Ranked Writing the perfect country song can't be easy. How do you sing about similar themes, but paint the picture differently?

It truly is an art form, and Wallen rounded up some of the best songwriters in the business to help him with his latest project, I'm the Problem. So we rounded up some of the best lyrics on the 37-track collection below. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose