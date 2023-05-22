Morgan Wallen continues to rake in the accolades with his 2023 album One Thing at a Time.

The project has now spent its first 11 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. The last collection — in any genre — to chart its first 11 weeks at No. 1 was Whitney Houston's 1987 self-titled album.

The late singer's project also spent 11 total weeks in the top spot. If One Thing at a Time spends another week at No. 1, it will be in second place for the record currently held by Stevie Wonder. Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life recorded its first 13 weeks on top of the Billboard 200 chart in 1977.

Other albums have been able to notch consecutive weeks at the peak chart position, but it's a unique accomplishment to debut at No. 1 and then remain there for an extended period of time. Currently, the record for the most weeks in a row at No. 1 is the soundtrack from the movie Titanic. Although it did not hold the top spot upon its release, it would eventually sail to No. 1 and hold that position for 16 straight weeks in 1998.

Wallen's latest collection of songs has surpassed the success set by his previous album, Dangerous: The Double Album. That project debuted at No. 1 and then spent 10 weeks in the top position. His 11 weeks at the summit is the most for any country album since Taylor Swift's Fearless. While not consecutive, that album notched 11 weeks on top of the Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in 2009.

The "Last Night" singer is currently serving out his doctor-ordered six weeks of vocal rest. He's expected to return to his One Night at a Time tour on June 22 for his back-to-back shows at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Most of the dates he's missing between now and then have been rescheduled, except for a few festival dates, which will be covered by Kenny Chesney.