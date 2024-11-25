Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan Lead Country Finalists at 2024 BBMAs

Two of country's hottest performers — Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen — are among the most-mentioned finalists at the upcoming 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony.

The finalists for this year's awards show were announced on Monday (Nov. 25), and three of the four leading finalists have strong country connections.

Aside from Bryan and Wallen, Taylor Swift, who spent the first chapter of her career in country music, is a standout, and pop star Sabrina Carpenter is heavily in the mix, too.

Bryan is the the top finalist all around with 21 mentions across 18 categories. Next comes Swift, with 17 mentions across 16 categories.

Wallen has 15 mentions across 13 categories.

All three are in the running for the night's biggest honor, Top Artist, as is Carpenter and Drake. The Top Male Artist category is country-heavy, too: Wallen and Bryan will face off against Luke Combs and rapper-turned-country-star Post Malone plus — again — Drake.

No country stars made it into the Top Female Artist category, but Shaboozey makes an entrance in the Top New Artist list, and Wallen, Bryan or both made it into the Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Hot 100 Producer, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist categories.

In addition to all-genre categories, country music popped up in a few other surprising places on the 2024 BBMAs finalists list.

Bryan, Jelly Roll and country-adjacent Noah Kahan all appear in the Top Rock Artist category, plus Hardy appears in the Top Hard Rock Artist, Top Hard Rock Album and Top Hard Rock Song categories.

The Top Rock Album category features not one but two different albums from Bryan, plus Dolly Parton's Rockstar project. Post Malone also finds significant cross-genre love, including multiple nominations in country categories. For a full list of the BBMAs finalists, go here.

The 2024 BBMAs will take place on Dec. 12. The show is set to air on Fox and Fire TV channels, and stream on Paramount+.