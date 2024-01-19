Since its introduction, country music has become the most popular genre of music on the radio. There have been artists who have come and gone, and then there are those who have had hits that span across multiple decades.

Toby Keith, for example, makes this list of the Top 40 most-played country songs of the past 50 years four different times. Country radio loves Toby, even now! You'll also find more modern day megastars like Morgan Wallen — he, too, makes multiple appearances here. Listen to the radio for an hour and you're bound to hear a Wallen hit.

A few one-hit-wonders make their way onto this list, compiled by Country Aircheck (full list shows a Top 100). You may not remember their names, but you'll recall where you were when you heard their smash songs — they were inescapable.

Country music has changed a lot over the years, but one thing remains: Country fans will endlessly request their favorite songs from their favorite artists, which results in mass play across the radio.

Take a look at the 40 most-played country songs of the last 50 years below.

