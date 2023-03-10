A video trailer for the Apple TV+ series My Kind of Country backs up the show's position as a border-crossing reality series. Three respected country artists will lead a group of 12 competitors from India, South Africa, Mexico and America.

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck are the coaches, each with four team members (Kacey Musgraves and actor Reese Witherspoon are leading the series as executive producers).

The format for the competition and the winner's prize aren't yet known, but what's clear is this team cast a wide net.

My Kind of Country begins on Apple TV+ on March 24.

The competition takes place in Nashville.

The winner will receive a "life-changing experience" from Apple.

Of the group of contestants (below), most will be new to American audiences, although one (Chuck Adams) was previous signed to a recording contract as a rap artist. Another (Ashlie Amber) has released independent country music for several years and was profiled on Taste of Country.

The just-released trailer shows Musgraves and Witherspoon as on-camera personalities as well, although their roles within each episode is not yet known.

Jimmie Allen's My Kind of Country Artists:

Ale Aguirre — Chihuahua, Mexico

Dhruv Visvanath — New Delhi, India

Camille Parker — Durham, N.C.

Justin Serrao — Johannesburg, South Africa

Orville Peck's My Kind of Country Artists:

Alisha Pais — Goa, India

The Congo Cowboys (Julie Sigaugue, Simon Attwell, Chris Bakalanga) — Cape Town, South Africa

Ismay Hellman — Petaluma, Calif.

Micaela Kleinsmith — Cape Town, South Africa

Mickey Guyton's My Kind of Country Artists:

Ashlie Amber — Nashville, Tenn.

Chuck Adams — Nashville, Tenn.

The Betsies (Zel and Landi Degenaar) — Cape Town, South Africa

Wandile — Johannesburg, South Africa