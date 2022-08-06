Naomi Judd’s Family Obtain Court Order to Keep Her Death Records Sealed

Naomi Judd's family have obtained a court order that temporarily seals the late country star's death records from public release.

NBC News reports that Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, and her two daughters, the Judds singing partner Wynonna Judd and actor Ashley Judd, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday (Aug. 1), asking a judge to keep Judd's records sealed from public release after authorities concluded a standard investigation into Judd's death.

In documents NBC obtained, the Judd family argue that photos, videos and other evidence investigators collected depict the Judds matriarch in a "graphic manner." The filing states that the family would "suffer irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released."

"Moreover, the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come," the legal filing reads.

A Williamson County judge granted a temporary order for relief on Tuesday (Aug. 2) and set an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 12. The court also ordered Williamson County to alert any parties who had requested documents related to Judd's death under Tennessee's open records law of the decision.

Naomi Judd died on April 30, with her daughters attributing her death to her longtime battle with mental illness. Ashley Judd later confirmed that her mother had died from a self-inflicted firearm wound.

Judd died just one day before the Judds were slated for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the family opted to go forward with the ceremony honoring Judd's musical accomplishments on May 1.

The Judds had announced what was billed as their Final Tour prior to Naomi Judd's death. On May 19, Wynonna Judd announced that she would honor those dates with a slate of special guests. Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood are set to join Judd for the tour, with more guests to be announced.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained counselor at the Crisis Text Line. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.