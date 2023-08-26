Naomi Judd's husband, singer Larry Strickland, has sold their home in Tennessee and moved away following her death by suicide, he reveals in a new interview.

The Judd matriarch died from a self-inflicted gunshot on April 20, 2022, one day before she and her oldest daughter, Wynonna Judd, were slated for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their work as the Judds. Stickland tells People, “I had to get out of our home" after that.

“We lived in this house and on the farm for 33 years, and so when all that happened with her, I couldn’t be there," he adds. "I sold the house and the farm, and even though Ashley and Wynonna were still close by, I couldn’t be there.”

Strickland moved to Florida in the spring of 2023, and he says the move fulfills a longtime dream for him.

“Naomi and I both would spend our winters in West Palm, and we would usually just do an Airbnb or stay in a hotel, but I bought a condo here,” he explains. “I'm living on the beach. I've always wanted to do that.”

He adds that he thinks of his late wife "all the time."

“I know every time I walk on the beach, I'm walking with her because I know she would've loved to be here," Strickland says.

Strickland has also returned to work after putting aside his own career in music for decades, first to work and travel with Judd and her team, and then to serve as her full-time caretaker in her later years. He collaborates with Jillian Cardarelli on a new song titled "If I Could Talk to Elvis."

Strickland sang in Presley's iconic backing vocal group, the Stamps Quartet, and he states, “It was meant to be, I guess. The whole concept of the song is so unique that it itself got my attention. It brought back a lot of memories for me."