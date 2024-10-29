A surprising number of NASCAR drivers have married dancers, former cheerleaders and models.

In many cases, the relationship happened naturally. For example, Samantha Busch was working her way through college as a promotional model when she was sent to a race, where she caught Kyle Busch'e eye.

Sixteen years and two kids later, they're still going strong. Fans were pretty stoked when she dropped pictures from their trip to Italy last summer:

Denny Hamlin's fiancé, AJ Almendinger's bride and Austin Dillon's wife are three more who cheered or modeled, or both. So too did Mrs. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mrs. Jeff Gordon and Mrs. Jimmie Johnson.

None of these guys are bad looking — in fact, one could make a case that each is quite handsome in their own way. It's just that when they walk a red carpet, all eyes go to their ladies.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna is another example: The 2021 Miss Hooters Girl still does a little modeling, if only for Instagram.

Here are 13 NASCAR drivers with their wives and girlfriends, plus the stories of how each got together. Most have kids and all have stood the test of time.

In 2024, many are also entrepreneurs or bloggers, if not internet personalities on their own fame.

