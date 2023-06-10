NASCAR champion Kyle Bush is selling his $13 million waterfront estate in North Carolina, and pictures show a lavish property with top-of-the-line amenities across the board.

Realtor.com reports that the 38-year-old racing legend has listed his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 15,003-square-foot mansion for $12,995,000. According to online property sites, that breaks down to $866 per square foot and a monthly payment of $79,529.

The palatial estate, which sits directly on the water on Lake Norman in Denver, N.C., is situated behind private gates and a fence on just under 1.4 acres inside the extremely upscale gated community of Norman Estates. The magnificent residence features vaulted high ceilings throughout, and every room of the house boasts the highest-end finishes and a custom builder's eye for detail.

The kitchen has undergone a million-dollar renovation in recent years and features two marble waterfall islands, sensor touch cabinets, a Dacor black stainless 60" range, Miele appliances and more. The spectacular master suite connects to a master bath that looks like a day spa, and there are his-and-her closets and a private elevator that leads to a two-level glam boutique.

Other special touches of the ultra-luxurious property include an upper-level loggia with retractable screens, a stunning pool area with a swim-up bar and more.

Heather Gibbs with Corcoran HM Properties holds the official listing on Bush's home. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kyle Bush's spectacular waterfront estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning homes of more sports stars.

PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR Champ Kyle Bush's Astonishing $13 Million Waterfront Estate NASCAR champion Kyle Bush is selling his $13 million waterfront estate in North Carolina, and pictures show a lavish property with top-of-the-line amenities across the board.

PICTURES: See Inside NASCAR Driver Tony Stewart's Incredible $30 Million Estate NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is selling his massive estate in rural Indiana, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that is both rustic and luxurious.

Stewart's 6-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 19,714-square-foot residence in Columbus, Ind., sits on 415 acres of woods with a 9-acre stocked lake. There's a two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall, and the massive great room also boasts an 8700-gallon freshwater aquarium.

Other interior amenities of the jaw-dropping property include a bowling alley, game area, golf simulator room and a lighted onyx bar. The property also features a large guest house and a workshop, and the entire property is a licensed hunting preserve that's rife with elk, deer and turkey.

The property's $30 million price tag makes it the most expensive residence in the state of Indiana.

PICTURES: See Inside MLB All-Star Mark Melancon's Stunning $10.95 Million Waterfront Estate MLB All-Star Mark Melancon has listed his spectacular waterfront mansion in Florida for sale, and pictures show a top-of-the-line home that's like a private slice of paradise.