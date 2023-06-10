NASCAR Champ Kyle Bush Selling Staggering $13 Million Waterfront Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]
NASCAR champion Kyle Bush is selling his $13 million waterfront estate in North Carolina, and pictures show a lavish property with top-of-the-line amenities across the board.
Realtor.com reports that the 38-year-old racing legend has listed his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 15,003-square-foot mansion for $12,995,000. According to online property sites, that breaks down to $866 per square foot and a monthly payment of $79,529.
The palatial estate, which sits directly on the water on Lake Norman in Denver, N.C., is situated behind private gates and a fence on just under 1.4 acres inside the extremely upscale gated community of Norman Estates. The magnificent residence features vaulted high ceilings throughout, and every room of the house boasts the highest-end finishes and a custom builder's eye for detail.
The kitchen has undergone a million-dollar renovation in recent years and features two marble waterfall islands, sensor touch cabinets, a Dacor black stainless 60" range, Miele appliances and more. The spectacular master suite connects to a master bath that looks like a day spa, and there are his-and-her closets and a private elevator that leads to a two-level glam boutique.
Other special touches of the ultra-luxurious property include an upper-level loggia with retractable screens, a stunning pool area with a swim-up bar and more.
Heather Gibbs with Corcoran HM Properties holds the official listing on Bush's home. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kyle Bush's spectacular waterfront estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the stunning homes of more sports stars.