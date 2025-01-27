Trump vs. Dolly? Fans Have Thoughts on a New Nashville Airport Name

A pair of opposing initiatives have been launched to rename Tennessee's Nashville International Airport after two very different public figures: President Donald Trump and Dolly Parton.

It all started on Jan. 17, according to the Tennessean, when Republican state representative Todd Warner introduced a bill proposing a bill that the city's airport be renamed the Trump International Airport.

The bill didn't offer any reason for the name change, but it was timely. It was filed just three days before Trump was officially sworn in for his second term as U.S. president. Three more Tennessee state representatives co-sponsored the bill, which also received support from Senator Joey Hensley.

But they weren't the only ones with thoughts on who should be the namesake of a potential BNA rebrand.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Performance Didn't Go as Planned

On Jan. 21, a Change.org petition was created to instead change the airport's name to the Dolly Parton International Airport.

As of Monday (Jan. 27), the petition has more than 1300 signatures and climbing.

"As proud citizens of Tennessee, we are motivated by our deep-rooted admiration for the national treasure and Tennessee legend, Dolly Parton," the petition reads, citing Parton's "philanthropic efforts," "outstanding" musical impact and "the love she has instilled in our hearts" as reasons why the airport should rebrand with her name.

"We could all be Departin' from Parton!!" it concludes.

It's not clear whether the Change.org petition is a response to the bill suggesting Trump's name be attached to the airport.

According to the Tennessean, neither initiative has offered a funding plan for their suggested rebrand.

Nashville's airport got its current name in 1988 after a major expansion and establishment of an American Airlines hub, according to the facility's Master Plan Update. Before that, it was known as Berry Field Nashville in honor of Colonel Harry S. Berry, a World War I veteran who helped found the airport in 1937. It retains its airport code, BNA, in his honor.