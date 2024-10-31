Haunted Nashville: The Legend of Opryland’s ‘Lady in Black’

Opryland is known for its legendary country music history, but maybe a little infamous for a ghost that has reportedly visited many country music fans during their stay.

The Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville is where many fans stay to catch all of the country greats at the Grand Ole Opry. While catching all the sights in town, some have said that they have also seen an unwanted visitor at the popular resort. It is said to be haunted by the spirit of a mysterious "lady in black."

This spirit is believed to be the ghost of a former tenant or worker who lived on the property long before it became the grand resort it is today. The resort was built near the site of the old Opryland USA theme park, and some speculate that the ghost may have ties to the McGavock family, early owners of the land.

Guests and staff have reported eerie encounters with this ghostly figure over the years. Many describe her as an older woman dressed in black, sometimes appearing in mirrors or simply roaming the halls. Some accounts even say she moves objects, creating a sense of mischief. While not causing any literal harm, her presence has unsettled visitors, adding a layer of spooky allure to the resort.

The legend of Opryland’s haunted history has persisted for decades, captivating paranormal enthusiasts who visit the resort, hoping to catch a glimpse of the restless spirit. Whether it's just rumor or something more, the tale of the "lady in black" continues to be one of Nashville's most famous ghost stories. Check out the video below telling the story.

