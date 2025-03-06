I Had No Idea Nashville Didn’t Have a Rodeo

Nashville is hosting its first big rodeo this year, and I had no clue the city didn't already have one?!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the most famous in the United States, but Nashville is looking to shake that up by announcing their own. Music City is the epicenter for all things country music and cowboys, so it’s a no brainer that it should also be home to a professional rodeo.

I'm breaking down all you need to know about the Nashville rodeo and when you'll want to head to Tennessee.

When Is the 2025 Nashville Rodeo?

The 2025 Music City Rodeo will run from May 29 through May 31. It will all be going down in the middle of downtown Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena.

2025 Nashville Rodeo Lineup

The Music City Rodeo Instagram announced the rodeo performers in a video.

Fans can catch Reba McEntire, Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw taking the stage throughout the weekend.

"As a Nashville native, this felt like a chance to be a part of a history-making event for the city," Jelly Roll says in a press release. "I have vivid memories when it was announced in Nashville that we were getting a hockey team with the Predators, or a football team with the Titans …and I watched Bridgestone Arena be built from the ground up."

"Headlining Music City Rodeo in my hometown as a part of the first rodeo brought to town feels like the same type of milestone.”

All of the Nashville Rodeo Details

According to the press release, this will be a a family-fun weekend. Visitors can expect everything from bull riding to mutton bustin’, barrel racing to team roping. Keep an eye out for the clowns, as well.

Cowboys and cowgirls will be going head-to-head, competing to take home more than $200,000 in prize money.

Tickets for Nashville’s first ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event go on sale Friday (March 7).